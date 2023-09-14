ISG Announces 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ North America Winners

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has announced the winners of the 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ North America, which celebrate the ongoing transformation of sourcing industry partnerships through new approaches and technologies.

Winners in each category were selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner on Wednesday, September 13, at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa in Dallas.

The 2023 North America ISG Paragon Award winners are:

Excellence: Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider

Infosys with Fortune Brands

Innovation: Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients

Material with Whataburger

Transformation: Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function

UST with Harris Health

Workplace of the Future: Recognizing client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology

Unisys with California State University

Environmental Sustainability: Recognizing outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees

Mastek with Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

Diversity: Recognizing diversity of thought and lived experience that enables changes to the status quo to deliver better client outcomes

Hexaware with IQVIA

"Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 ISG Paragon Awards North America for their innovative achievements in the technology services and sourcing industry,” said Todd Lavieri, partner and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. "Providers and enterprises are continuously finding new ways to complement each other’s strengths and overcome business challenges together. ISG is honored to recognize these important and effective partnerships.”

The ISG Paragon Awards™ North America, produced by ISG Events, were awarded during ISG Sourcing Industry Week, which includes the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference and ISG SourceIT. Winners of the ISG Provider Lens™ Awards, recognizing outstanding performances by providers featured in ISG Provider Lens studies, were also honored at the September 13 gala.

ISG made a contribution in honor of ISG Sourcing Industry Week to Bridging Tech, a nonprofit public charity dedicated to providing educational opportunities and technology to K-12 students affected by homelessness.

Full details of the ISG Paragon Awards program are available on the award website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

