ISG Announces ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA Finalists

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2019 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a real and lasting impact on their businesses.

A total of 43 nominations were submitted by 11 separate solution or service providers for the fifth annual ISG Paragon Awards EMEA. Winners in each category (except for the ISG Special Award) will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced at a gala awards dinner on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Two Temple Place in London.

The finalists in each category are:

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

IBM with Siemens

Infosys with Metro AG

Cognizant with Severn Trent Water

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Capgemini with Schneider Electric

Infosys with The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service

Mphasis with Klarna

Imagination: Rewarding creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

Carole Murphy , Capgemini

, Capgemini HCL Technologies with ASDA

Cognizant with Walgreen Boots Alliance

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community

Infosys Limited with Brent Housing

HCL Technologies with Greater Manchester Police

Police T-Systems with Smart Farming

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

Carole Murphy , Capgemini

, Capgemini Ramesh Gopal , Deutsche Bank AG

, Deutsche Bank AG Fumbi Chima, adidas Group

Transformation: Successfully transformed an organization or key business function

Capgemini with British Gas

HCL Technologies with ASDA

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. with an African bank

Woman in Technology: Recognizing the contributions in technology made to women or by a woman

Fumbi Chima, adidas Group

Carole Murphy , Capgemini

, Capgemini Veda Iyer , Mphasis

ISG Special Award: Recognizing a significant contribution to the sourcing industry

The ISG Special Award will be conferred on the night of November 7 to a nominated individual or organization that has made an outstanding impact on the industry, a community, technology innovation or new business practice. The winner of this award is selected by an ISG panel.

"We are delighted to recognize exceptional work and relationships across the technology services and sourcing industry with the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA," said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA. "The innovative, successful approaches our finalists have pursued in 2019 reflect the evolving nature of technology and business today. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at our gala event in November."

Produced by ISG Events, the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology, including the use of robotic process automation. Full details can be found here.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

