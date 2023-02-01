ISG Australia Certified as ‘Great Place to Work’

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced its business in Australia has earned "Great Place to Work Certification™” by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

ISG Australia was re-certified in December based on the findings of a confidential employee survey about workplace culture, credibility, respect, camaraderie and pride, conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute. ISG is nearing 100 professionals in Australia, advising clients across the Asia Pacific region and worldwide on digital transformation services, sourcing solutions, managed governance and risk services, benchmarking and strategy and operations design.

In addition to ISG Australia, the ISG Center of Excellence in Bangalore, India, is also recognized as a Great Place to Work.

"The challenges brought about by the work-from-home model are pushing the employee experience to the top of the priority list for the leading enterprises we advise,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "Among our core values, ISG strives to deliver a culture of trust, integrity, diversity, respect and inclusion and we are honored again to be recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute.”

The survey results showed that 67 percent of employees at ISG Australia say it is a great place to work, compared to 56 percent of employees at a typical Australia-based company. Ninety-four percent of employees said the firm’s clients would rate the service ISG delivers as "excellent,” and 75 percent say they are proud to tell others they work at ISG.

"The ISG team in Australia displays a great sense of teamwork, community service and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Scott Bertsch, partner and regional leader, ISG ANZ & Asia Pacific. "We are proud of our team for bringing innovation and expertise to both our clients and our firm and we are grateful for this recognition.”

Considered the gold standard of employer brand recognition, the Great Place to Work Institute has fielded more than 100 million employee engagement surveys around the world and conducted workplace culture research and consulting for more than 30 years. Additional information on the ISG certification is available on the Great Place to Work website.

About ISG

