ISG Certified as ‘Great Place to Work’

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has been recognized as a "Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the third consecutive year.

The ISG Center of Excellence in Bangalore, India, where more than 500 employees provide critical support services to ISG clients and internal teams alike, was certified this month based on the findings of the Great Place to Work® Institute’s Trust Index© employee survey, which assesses levels of trust, workplace fairness, credibility, respect, camaraderie and pride, as well as a Culture Audit© of HR processes and practices.

"We are honored to again earn certification by the Great Place to Work® Institute, considered the gold standard of employer brand recognition,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "ISG strives to deliver exceptional employee experiences in an environment that supports personal and professional growth. On behalf of our leadership team, I would like to thank each of our employees for their talent, trust and commitment to excellence.”

Connors noted the ISG team in Bangalore increased their productivity and helped the firm achieve its best year ever in 2021.

"The ISG team in India is in many ways the nerve center of ISG,” said Connors. "Working seamlessly with our client teams around the world as part of our ISG NEXT operating model, our people in Bangalore helped our firm meet rising client demand and enabled us to deliver outstanding results.”

ISG is one of more than 4,000 companies across 20 broad industries in India assessed by the Great Place to Work® Institute, which has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 30 years. Each year, the Great Place to Work® Institute partners with more than 10,000 organizations around the world to help create and sustain a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™.

About ISG

