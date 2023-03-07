ISG Certified as ‘Great Place To Work’

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year as a "Great Place To Work” by the Great Place To Work® Institute.

The ISG Center of Excellence in Bangalore, India, where more than 700 employees provide critical support services to ISG clients and internal teams alike, was Great Place To Work Certified™ in February, and recognized as having a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

ISG employees in India were asked to complete the Great Place To Work® Institute’s Trust Index© Assessment survey, which measures levels of trust, workplace fairness, credibility, respect, camaraderie and pride. To be certified, an organization must achieve a minimum of 70 percent positive responses in the survey and submit a Culture Audit© evaluation of an its people practices, prepared by HR.

"We are honored to have again earned certification by the Great Place To Work® Institute, considered the gold standard of employer brand recognition,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "The ISG team in India is an energetic and highly talented community of specialists who collectively serve as the nerve center of our firm. We are grateful for the commitment and innovation they deliver our clients and our internal teams.”

The ISG India team celebrated the opening of a new and digitally enhanced office in central Bangalore in late 2022, featuring a modern space designed to accommodate new hybrid, collaborative work styles.

Since 1992, Great Place To Work® has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace. The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by strong leadership, consistent employee experience and sustainable financial performance and deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005430/en/