ISG Expands Enate Partnership to Include the U.S.

ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has extended its existing partnership with Enate to provide Enate’s process orchestration platform solution to clients in the United States.

The SaaS-based Enate platform helps clients simplify end-to-end business processes and more effectively manage the combined work of human and digital workers for greater productivity. ISG has had a relationship with Enate in the U.K. and Europe since 2019.

Under the extended partnership, ISG Automation will offer its U.S. clients the Enate open platform, which is able to plug and play with any automation technology—including RPA, AI, cognitive, NLP and machine learning—from any vendor. ISG will also support the efforts of Enate, a U.K.-based global company, to expand its presence in the U.S. market.

"We are proud to expand our relationship with Enate and introduce its process orchestration platform to our U.S. clients,” said Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation. "This no-code solution has the potential to enhance virtually any automation installation by improving how work is delivered, managed and automated between humans and bots. Our clients can use the Enate platform to build simple workflows to manage hybrid workforces, with complete visibility and governance.”

Founded by automation industry expert Kit Cox and launched in 2017, the Enate process orchestration platform has four core modules—Work Manager, Builder, Dashboarding and Self-Service—designed to help various roles within an organization create better, faster processes to streamline operations and enhance customer service.

Enterprises can use Enate to capture, route and manage all inbound requests, measure service levels of third-party providers, track productivity and utilization across teams, reduce compliance risks and failures and accelerate automation with analytics that show which processes to automate, what savings to expect and which technology to deploy.

"Automation technologies are unfairly seen at times as too complex to justify the cost and effort of installation, training and scaling,” said Anurag Saxena, partner, ISG Automation. "Not only does Enate add value to any and every automation technology, it enables users to start small and grow at their own pace to create a single work environment that allows humans to collaborate more effectively with intelligent automation solutions.”

James Hall, CEO of Enate, said the company is delighted to expand its partnership with ISG. "ISG Automation is one of the world’s premier automation advisors, and we are excited to extend our partnership to cover the U.S. and gain ISG’s support in introducing Enate to this market,” he said.

"Clients who use the Enate platform will gain a critical layer of work management across a human, digital or hybrid workforce,” Hall noted. "Our platform leverages a human-in the-loop approach that allows work to be rerouted from a bot to a human worker when needed, ensuring the right work gets to the right worker at the right time for maximum productivity and better outcomes.”

ISG Automation’s expanded alliance with Enate is in line with its strategy of partnering with the world’s leading automation software and service providers to bring the benefits of intelligent process automation to its clients.

ISG Automation is the pure-play intelligent automation unit of ISG with a full portfolio of services, including automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of centers of excellence to scale automation, as well as training and managed services. For more about ISG Automation, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

