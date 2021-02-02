ISG Honors Top Providers for 2020

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, is celebrating technology and service providers named ISG Provider Lens™ Leaders and Rising Stars for 2020 in four separate awards ceremonies between January 27 and February 9.

A total of 111 providers are being honored, many with multiple recognitions, from among the hundreds of providers that earned the distinction of being named a Leader or Rising Star in ISG Provider Lens research studies conducted over a 12-month period. The study findings, covering specific technology and service categories and industry-specific capabilities, were released in a series of more than 100 geographic and archetype reports. In all, more than 1,200 unique providers were independently evaluated by ISG Provider Lens research for 2020.

ISG Chairman and CEO Michael P. Connors said 2020 was "a challenging year for all of us, but it also demonstrated our collective resilience and revealed to us the art of the possible,” during his opening remarks at each ceremony.

"Technology and service providers the world over went above and beyond in 2020 to serve their customers without interruption, and to provide innovative solutions to meet their most pressing needs,” Connors said. "As an industry, we should all be proud of the role we played in keeping global business going during the pandemic and preparing our clients for growth in a post-pandemic world.”

ISG Provider Lens has become one of the most widely known and authoritative sources of provider evaluations in the industry. ISG’s robust, independent methodology combines the firm’s unique data assets and market research with input and advice from ISG consultants who work on the front lines every day, helping enterprises develop their digital transformation strategies and identifying the partners that will enable them to achieve their objectives.

No other research offers the same combination of empirical evidence and real-world experience in evaluating provider capabilities, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

"ISG Provider Lens is used by our advisors to make fact-based recommendations to our enterprise clients. Indeed, our research is foundational to our clients’ provider selection process,” said Aase. "For providers, being named a Leader or Rising Star by ISG Provider Lens sets them apart from the competition.”

ISG Provider Lens Leaders, according to ISG, "offer highly attractive products and services and enjoy a strong market and competitive position. They are regarded as opinion leaders and innovators.” Rising Stars are companies with "promising portfolios” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition.

ISG Provider Lens Awards ceremonies were held on January 27 for the Central Europe time zone and on January 28 for the U.S. Eastern time zone. Additional ceremonies will be held on February 5 for the U.K. time zone and on February 9 for the Brasilia time zone.

For 2021, ISG Provider Lens research has been expanded to 33 separate studies. The series includes 10 new quadrant reports, evaluating providers of procurement services and platforms, marketing technology, mainframe solutions and services, and banking and contact center platforms. ISG also will begin examining providers serving the retail, life sciences and utilities/energy sectors and partner companies in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005785/en/