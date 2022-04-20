ISG Launches ISG Women in Digital Awards Program

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of the ISG Women in Digital Awards program, recognizing women and their achievements in the digital world.

"ISG is delighted to launch the ISG Women in Digital Awards program to recognize exceptional leadership among women driving the digital revolution and to support the advancement of women in digital roles,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO, ISG. "Businesses are actively recruiting women for their unique and valuable skills and are realizing significant business benefits from a diversity of leadership approaches, points of view and backgrounds that women bring to the table.”

An independent panel of judges, drawn from the enterprise, provider and advisory communities, will evaluate nominations and select winners in five categories:

Digital Innovator : for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions;

: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions; Rock Star Leader : for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills;

: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills; Women’s Advocate : for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world;

: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world; Rising Star : for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact, and

: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact, and Women's Initiative of the Year: a program or key initiative that significantly inspired, developed or empowered women within an organization or company.

The judges also will select a "Digital Titan of the Year” from the entire pool of applicants, recognizing the most outstanding "Woman in Digital” for 2022.

The judging panel includes Roslyn Brown, vice president, IT Corporate Systems and Services, Constellation Energy; Lisa Graver, director, Advisory Relations, Larsen & Toubro Infotech; Chris Putur, executive vice president, Technology and Operations, REI Co-Op (retired) and member of the ISG Board of Directors, and Geeta Thakorlal, executive group director, Information & Digital Delivery, Worley.

Nominations are currently limited to women who reside in the Americas, with future plans to expand the program globally. Nominations may be submitted through the ISG Women in Digital Awards website until June 17. Winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on September 13.

"Women are seeking IT careers at ever-increasing rates,” said Lois Coatney, partner and president, ISG, and executive sponsor of ISG Women in Digital. "As women bring their authentic skills to digital and technology roles, successful organizations will engage them as part of critical business conversations and allow them to define success on their own terms.”

Created in 2018, the ISG Women in Digital community provides a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, an ongoing ISG Digital Dish podcast series, and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

For more information about the ISG Women in Digital Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG.

