ISG Named Winner of Blue Prism Partner Innovation Award

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, announced today it has won the 2022 Blue Prism Partner Innovation Award for North America.

ISG was recognized for excellence in creating and implementing an innovative, on-demand automation using Blue Prism software for a client in the banking and financial services industry. The solution allows users to efficiently collect data and information across dozens of applications.

The Blue Prism awards program acknowledges key partners in the SS&C Blue Prism ecosystem for their demonstrated expertise in delivering intelligent automation solutions that digitally transform the operation, innovation and competitive position of client organizations.

"ISG is honored to be recognized for our innovative work using the Blue Prism Interact human-to-digital collaboration platform to automate more than 20 client business applications,” said Chip Wagner, chief executive officer, ISG Automation. "The added efficiencies gained from automating frequent, ongoing processes can benefit clients of all sizes and industries.”

ISG Automation helps clients navigate their automation journeys – from selecting the right automation software partner to building a bot workforce to leveraging intelligent automation technology to transform and improve business outcomes.

"Congratulations to ISG, a partner dedicated to delivering the best possible expertise and innovation for our joint clients and helping them realize better business outcomes across their organizations,” said Linda Dotts, chief partner strategy officer for SS&C Blue Prism. "Our annual partner awards program showcases and celebrates our trusted and talented partners’ significant achievements. We value our partner relationships and look forward to new opportunities as we transition to SS&C Blue Prism.”

SS&C Blue Prism is a global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done in more than 2,000 businesses across 170 countries. SS&C Blue Prism helps companies create value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses.

ISG Automation is the pure-play intelligent automation unit of ISG with a full portfolio of services, including automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of centers of excellence to scale automation, as well as training and managed services. For more about ISG Automation, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

