ISG Sourcing Industry Conference to Explore IT Relationships That Navigate Disruption

Sourcing industry leaders will gather in Dallas next month to share strategies to drive growth and innovation in an uncertain market at the 2022 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference (SIC), the premier annual event for technology and business services providers hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 16th annual SIC will be held September 26–28 at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa in Frisco, Tex. Dozens of ISG advisors will deliver keynote presentations and host panel discussions, breakout sessions and one-on-one meetings, sharing insights from real-world client engagements and the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data.

The latest Global ISG Index™ shows annual contract value for the combined global market (both XaaS and managed services) reached $22.8 billion in the second quarter, up 9 percent versus the prior year, but down 7 percent compared with the first quarter—the first time since the third quarter of 2020 that the global market did not grow sequentially.

"Enterprise investments in digital technologies drove the global market to new heights over the past 18 months,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific and host of the SIC. "Demand remains strong for IT and business services, but enterprises and providers must continue to operate with agility and innovation to weather labor shortages, inflation, cyber threats, and ongoing supply chain and COVID disruptions.”

Enterprises are continuing to embrace cloud computing and leverage technology to improve productivity, lower costs and strengthen customer relationships, Lavieri noted, and are building IT modernization strategies that involve close collaboration with provider partners. New types of provider relationships are also helping enterprises access specialized skills in a tight labor market.

A keynote address, "IT Services Deliver During a Time of Disruption,” delivered by Stanton Jones, ISG Distinguished Analyst, will explore new ways enterprises are relying on IT service providers to drive growth and execution, access specialized talent and reduce costs.

The use of continuous improvement and transformation to drive integration and change in provider-client relationships will be addressed by Prashant Kelker, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, in his presentation, "Getting Ready for the Onslaught – Web3, Metaverse and the Intelligent Edge.”

Winners of the first annual ISG Women in Digital Awards, which will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony in September, will host a conversation about how to recognize the impact of women in IT, define new possibilities and encourage greater engagement with female leaders.

Breakout sessions will focus on talent and delivery strategies; the evolution of the advisor relations function; rate and pricing trends; the use of cyber sourcing in larger engagements; how to protect and grow client relationships; network, security, cloud and infrastructure convergence; industry-specific business process outsourcing; the rise of digital engineering; cloud adoption, and growth in applications development and maintenance. ISG advisors will also offer in-depth looks at individual industries.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

