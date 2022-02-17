ISG to Publish Comprehensive Study on Cybersecurity Products and Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of a wide range of cybersecurity products and services.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services, scheduled to be released in July. The report will cover all major cybersecurity products and services as enterprises deal with the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and attacks such as ransomware.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report looks at cybersecurity providers as enterprises continue to enable remote work and embrace cloud computing, spurred in part by the pandemic, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Even before the pandemic, enterprises were focused on digital transformation to stay competitive and meet end-user needs,” he said. "The pandemic accelerated these transformations, but has also led to an increase in the threat attack surface.”

Ransomware, advanced persistent threats and phishing attacks have emerged as some of the leading cyber threats in 2022, he said. "As the nature and complexity of cyberattacks continue to increase, cybersecurity has become a priority not just for enterprises, but also for government agencies to protect their economies, industries and citizens.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 300 cybersecurity service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the cybersecurity space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants that will be covered are:

Identity and Access Management, covering providers that offer proprietary software and associated services for securely managing enterprise user identities and devices, including software-as-a-service offerings. IAM solutions are aimed at collecting, recording and administering user identities and related access rights, as well as granting specialized access to critical assets through privileged access management.

Data Leakage/Loss Prevention and Data Security, assessing provider offerings that identify and monitor sensitive data, provide access for only authorized users and prevent data leakage. Vendor solutions in the market are characterized by a mix of products capable of providing visibility and control over sensitive data residing in cloud applications, endpoint, network and other devices.

Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response, evaluating providers offering products that can provide continuous monitoring and complete visibility of all endpoints, and analyze, prevent and respond to advanced threats. Endpoint security solutions that integrate Secure Access Service Edge are also included. Endpoint security also includes the corresponding protection of operational technology solutions.

Managed Security Services, covering providers that oversee the operations and management of IT and OT security infrastructures for one or more customers through a security operations center. These providers are not exclusively focused on proprietary products but can manage and operate best-of-breed security tools. They can handle the entire security incident lifecycle, from identification to resolution.

Technical Security Services, assessing providers that integrate, maintain and support both IT and OT security products or solutions. DevSecOps services are also included here. TSS addresses all security products, including anti-virus, cloud, and data center security, IAM, DLP, network security, endpoint security, unified threat management, OT security, SASE and others. This quadrant examines service providers that do not have an exclusive focus on their respective proprietary products and can implement and integrate other vendor products or solutions.

Strategic Security Services, evaluating providers of consulting services for IT and OT security. Services covered in this quadrant include security audits, compliance and risk advisory services, security assessments, security solution architecture consulting and awareness and training. These services are used to assess security maturity and risk posture, and define cybersecurity strategy for enterprises. This quadrant examines service providers that are not exclusively focused on proprietary products or solutions.

The reports will cover the global cybersecurity market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordic countries, Switzerland, France, Brazil, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia and the U.S. public sector. ISG analysts Frank Heuer, Benoit Scheuber, Gowtham Kumar, Dr. Maxime Martelli, Arun Kumar Singh, Keao Caindec, Craig Baty and Sergio Rezende will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as cybersecurity providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

