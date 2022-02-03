ISG to Publish Report on Marketing Technology Providers Helping Firms Compete in New Customer Landscape

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of marketing technology (MarTech), which is helping enterprises respond to recent and rapid changes in consumer behavior triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called MarTech Service Providers 2022, scheduled to be released in June. The report will cover companies offering a range of technologies and services to help companies take advantage of digital marketing, including strategic services, digital advertising and content capabilities, data analytics and more.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Companies have begun to face a new kind of consumer in the past several months as habits and lifestyles change and the need for personalization and immediacy grow, ISG says. Though each region has been affected differently by the pandemic, all have seen transformations in consumer behavior that require enterprises to adapt.

"Top companies around the globe already are using MarTech for competitive advantage in marketing products, as well as in hiring employees,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "MarTech providers help enterprises combine the creativity of marketing professionals with digital tools and methodologies, such as design thinking and agile processes, to build new approaches for changing conditions.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 200 MarTech providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants are:

Strategic MarTech Services, evaluating providers of strategic marketing services that help clients get the best results from digital marketing. These providers can analyze a company’s current digital marketing performance to identify areas for improvement, with a view that encompasses customer service improvement, digital transformation enablement, AI/machine learning, compliance, security and more. Leading providers in this field can redefine a client’s strategy for the digital age, craft an innovative brand strategy through digital technologies and create an omnichannel strategy incorporating digital channels, among other services.

Digital Presence & Digital Ads, assessing providers of services used in creating, operating and managing campaigns on digital channels. These providers help clients optimize results from many forms of digital advertising, including search, display, video, audio and programmatic ads, as well as location-based advertising and applications that use geolocation systems to reach consumers in the right place at the right time. Their expertise extends to direct message marketing, via email, SMS and WhatsApp, as well as metrics and data collection.

Digital Experience & Content, covering providers that offer holistic stacks of integrated digital experience technologies that can meet a variety of needs. Their services include interface design and prototyping, custom content marketing, AR and VR experiences and conversational marketing via chatbots, all focused on optimizing conversion rates. These providers should be able to finely tune experiences, including through A/B testing, and customize experiences for individual consumers. Leading digital experience providers are at the forefront of technology development in areas such as AI and machine learning.

Social & Relationship, assessing providers of services dedicated to creating, managing and distributing content on digital channels, including managing a company’s relationship with its customers. These providers offer tools to create and promote online events, produce social media videos, manage communities of customers and monitor social media with sentiment analysis. They help clients manage the relationship between the company and the customer, including by moving prospects through a marketing funnel using valuable content at every stage of the journey.

Digital Commerce Optimization, covering providers of tools for deploying and running e-commerce and online marketplace operations that optimize sales and create customer loyalty. These include solutions for defining prices, reviewing store performance, managing inventory, creating customer rewards programs and offering promotions. Leading digital commerce optimization providers help clients design usable, reliable and assertive buying experiences, monitor buyer activity and be ready to step in at any sign of disruption.

Analytics & Intelligence, evaluating providers of services and technologies to collect and analyze data about online and offline buyers so clients can better understand customer behavior and optimize business results. Their offerings include analytics tools, data management platforms, web analytics and consumer behavior prediction. These providers also offer the ability to map customer journeys and ensure the client’s marketing activities comply with data privacy regulations

The report will cover the global marketing technology market and examine products and services available in the U.S. and Brazil. ISG analysts Mauricio Ohtani, Marcio Tabach and Sandya Kattimani will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as healthcare digital services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005694/en/