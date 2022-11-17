ISG to Publish Report on Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of enterprise services for Microsoft cloud-based products.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem 2023, scheduled to be released in March. The report will cover providers of services supporting enterprise implementations of Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power Platforms.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

In the past five years, Microsoft has undergone a massive transformation, shifting its focus to the Microsoft Azure cloud and the company’s three major cloud-based products. That effort has positioned Microsoft to better serve mainstream enterprises as they, too, prioritized cloud migration and digital transformation.

"Enterprises are looking for different strengths in Microsoft ecosystem partners than they did just a few years ago,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "ISG is now evaluating these providers on their ability to drive the use of Microsoft cloud services, leverage strong relationships with Microsoft and activate forward-looking innovations.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 150 Microsoft cloud services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the Microsoft cloud services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Managed Services for Azure, evaluating providers of managed and professional services, including provisioning, monitoring and predictive analysis, that complement Azure’s built-in capabilities. These services should maximize the performance of enterprise cloud workloads, reduce costs and ensure compliance and security.

Microsoft 365 Services, assessing providers that help enterprises adopt, integrate and operate the Microsoft 365 SaaS-based productivity suite. These services help clients use Microsoft 365 to enable seamless teamwork from any location and adapt the suite to the roles of different types of users.

SAP on Azure Services, covering providers of services for adopting, managing and using Microsoft’s dedicated SAP on Azure suite of cloud solutions. These services range from architecture consulting and support to change management and reporting, helping clients migrate SAP workloads to Azure and roll out new processes and business flows.

Dynamics 365 Services, evaluating companies that assist enterprises in digitizing business processes using Microsoft’s cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software. These providers support clients in both analyzing processes and executing IT implementations based on Dynamics 365 solutions.

Power Platform Services, assessing providers of services for implementation of Microsoft Power Platform, which allows enterprises to create sophisticated applications, gain new insights and optimize business processes. These providers also educate clients on best practices for developing low-code/no-code applications and solutions using Power Platform.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Microsoft cloud services market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, Brazil, Australia, the U.K., Switzerland, and Singapore and Malaysia. ISG analysts Mark Purdy, Peter Crocker, Mauricio Ohtani, Craig Baty, Holm Landrock, Sonam Chawla, Gabriel Sobanski, Angie Kho and Khyati Tomar will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Microsoft cloud services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

