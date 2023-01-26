ISG to Publish Report on Providers of SAP Transformation

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining how enterprises are working with service providers to move their SAP environments to S/4HANA.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called SAP Ecosystem, scheduled to be released in May 2023. The report will cover companies offering a range of services related to transitioning SAP workloads and maintaining them on the S/4HANA software suite. The study also evaluates providers of managed application services and managed platform and cloud services for SAP ERP.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The study notes that thousands of SAP environments are awaiting transition to S/4HANA as SAP moves to end support for some of its older ERP software at the end of 2027. The study focuses on helping enterprises determine the right partners to help them complete a brownfield S/4HANA transition.

"SAP S/4HANA transformation projects require detailed planning and extensive business participation,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Clients need to find the right partner that delivers high business value with low costs.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 105 providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the typical SAP transformation services enterprises are buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

SAP S/4HANA System Transformation – Large Accounts, assessing consulting and system integration service providers that are developing, deploying and testing enterprise applications using SAP S/4HANA. This quadrant covers large enterprises, which need providers that have the ability to manage the complexity related to large SAP transformation projects. Providers must be able to operate multiple SAP instances and comply with strict client requirements.

SAP S/4HANA System Transformation – Midmarket, covering providers offering similar SAP transformation services to mid-sized enterprises. Providers should be able to deploy SAP solutions using multiple methodologies, including packaged solutions aimed at small and mid-sized businesses. They should use industry-specific templates to reduce the transformation cycle.

Managed Application Services for SAP ERP, assessing providers’ ability to offer managed services, including enhancements, maintenance and support functions. Providers should be able to monitor applications, offer remote support and centrally manage applications for S/4HANA and legacy SAP business suites.

Managed Platform and Cloud Services for SAP, evaluating providers that manage hybrid cloud environments, offer security access services, monitor infrastructure, ensure system availability and offer disaster recovery, and data backup and restoration. Providers should be capable of resolving and eliminating clients’ initial technical barriers and resistance to moving enterprise resource planning to the cloud.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global SAP market and examine products and services available in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Brazil and the Nordics. ISG analysts Akhila Harinarayan, Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio, Peter Höroldt, Tarun Vaid, Maharshi Pandya, Vartika Rai, Gabriel Sobanski, Anusha R and Kiran B will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as SAP transformation providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005282/en/