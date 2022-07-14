ISG to Publish Report on Public Cloud Services, Solutions

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of public cloud-based infrastructure, services and digital transformation for enterprises.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Public Cloud — Solutions & Services 2022, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover companies offering services including digital transformation consulting, hyperscale infrastructure and platform services, managed services and cloud FinOps, the emerging technology for controlling cloud costs.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Public cloud use by enterprises is growing exponentially, due in part to fast-growing investments in enterprise digital transformation, heightened cybersecurity concerns and a need for more automation. Enterprises continue to partner with IT service providers for transformations using major hyperscalers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

As public cloud infrastructure providers mature, both enterprises and service providers are shifting their focus from physical hardware to digital platforms and applications, including infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS).

"The public cloud services market is rapidly growing and changing,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Enterprises should always be evaluating providers at the global level in terms of security and services offered.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 200 public cloud solution and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants to be covered are:

Consulting and Transformation Services, evaluating service providers and integrators that offer enterprise clients consulting and transformation services for public cloud engagements.

Managed Public Cloud Services, assessing service providers and integrators offering managed application and infrastructure services on public cloud infrastructure such as AWS, Azure and Google Public Cloud.

Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, covering providers of virtual compute resources, middleware and software in public cloud environments with on-demand, web-centric interfaces. These services may include IaaS, PaaS or SaaS.

SAP HANA Infrastructure Services, evaluating IaaS providers offering the types of cloud infrastructures best suited to host SAP’s software portfolio, with an emphasis on SAP S/4HANA workloads and large-scale HANA databases.

Secure Enterprise Filesharing Services, assessing vendors of enterprise-grade filesharing platforms in public cloud environments that let users store and access data via a browser, desktop or mobile application through a SaaS model.

Cloud FinOps Platforms, covering independent software vendors offering cloud financial management solutions to control expenses across multiple public clouds. Key capabilities include maintaining financial accountability for the cloud services used by different functional teams and lines of business.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global public cloud market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, the Nordics, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S. Public Sector. ISG analysts Shashank Rajmane, Pedro Maschio, Mirza Iqbal, Wolfgang Heinhaus, Ian Puddy, Phil Hassey, Bruce Guptill, Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Rahul Sengupta and Gabriel Sobanski will serve as authors of the report.

An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of contact center services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as public cloud providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

