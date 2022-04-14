ISG to Publish Reports on Next-Gen ADM Services, Solutions

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched research studies examining providers of next-generation application development and management (ADM) services and platforms that are making enterprises more agile and better able to enhance customer experience.

The study results on ADM services will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Next-Gen ADM Services 2022, scheduled to be released in September. The report will cover companies offering services such as agile application development, application managed services, application quality assurance and testing. At the same time, ISG Provider Lens™ will publish the Next-Gen ADM Solutions 2022 – Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms report, covering providers of development tools that require minimal or no coding.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

ADM services and solutions have evolved to keep pace with changing enterprise needs. Many companies engage advanced ADM providers in broad initiatives to eliminate data silos, access information more quickly, make decisions faster and provide better customer experiences. Providers are using agile development methods and advanced technologies, such as AI, microservices-based development and low-code/no-code solutions, to meet these objectives.

"Modern application outsourcing should deliver far more than cost-cutting and staff rationalization,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Next-Gen ADM contracts include tailor-made roadmaps that combine digital, operational and technology goals, all aimed at using apps to better engage with customers and grow the business.”

For the Next-Gen ADM Services 2022 study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 200 ADM service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the ADM services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The quadrants to be covered are:

Agile Application Development Outsourcing, evaluating providers that offer ADM expertise across the application development landscape and most industry verticals under longer-term contracts. This quadrant examines how providers use a range of technologies to elevate clients’ application development capacity, including project management tools, platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS) and low-code/no-code platforms. These providers have the consulting expertise and partnerships required to implement CI/CD pipelines, DevOps methods and testing to give enterprises higher development performance and faster time to market.

Agile Application Development Projects, assessing providers of agile application development services with a clearly defined scope for project outcomes. Providers in this quadrant typically offer specific knowledge and skills required for successful business outcomes for each agile project. Projects may vary from small mobile applications to large solution implementations, but typical engagements take less than 18 months and cost less than $5 million in the U.S., or $2 million in other regions covered. Providers should demonstrate a proven ability to deliver and offer reference clients and case studies. This quadrant does not include application staff augmentation services.

Application Managed Services, evaluating service providers that manage a client’s whole portfolio of applications in production. Services include application support, enhancements, platform upgrades, security, bug fixes, troubleshooting and other functions. Leading providers offer other services, including application monitoring, release management, version control and identification of defects. Providers must support Microsoft and Oracle technologies, Java programming and major relational databases. They should utilize a service management platform to handle application tickets and service requests and track service levels.

Application Quality Assurance, covering providers of comprehensive quality assurance programs that can encompass a client’s entire application portfolio. These programs may include assessments, design, implementation and managed services. Providers in this quadrant use quality frameworks to support code quality improvements, digital testing, security, infrastructure resiliency and other capabilities. They should differentiate themselves with proprietary tools and accelerators to reduce time to market and should offer training and education to create a quality excellence mindset in developers, testers and operators.

Continuous Testing Specialists, assessing providers of automated testing services for continuous application testing, delivering quality in tandem with the speed of Agile development. These providers can develop testing strategies, methods, scripts and scope, automate the process and execute testing cycles. Continuous testing includes automated testing methods, such as shift-left, in every phase of the delivery process. It can also improve organizational processes such as collaboration between quality assurance and development teams. Providers should offer large-scale testing and continuous integration for complex systems such as ERP and e-commerce, with many test cases to demonstrate their abilities.

Reports will cover the global next-gen ADM services market and examine services available in the U.S., the U.K., Brazil, Germany and the Nordics. ISG analysts Michael Dortch, Oliver Nickels, Pedro L Bicudo Maschio, Paul Goodman, Maharshi Pandya, Keanu Ghrab and Gabriel Sobanski will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as next-gen ADM providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

For the Next-gen ADM Solutions 2022 – Low-code/No-code Development Platforms 2022 study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 50 providers of these platforms.

The quadrant to be covered is:

Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms, evaluating global vendors of application development platforms that fall into any of three categories: low-code platforms for professional developers, which require less coding than full-stack environments to allow for faster development, deployment and provisioning; no-code platforms for citizen developers with no coding knowledge, which allow them to configure applications based on business logic and pre-built drag-and-drop options; and complete solution suites that include both low-code and no-code tools. Vendors will be evaluated on criteria including the quality of the user interface and integrated development environment, the simplicity of deploying apps, available pricing options and the vendor’s market presence and user base.

This report will cover the global next-gen ADM solutions market. ISG analysts Ashish Chaturvedi and Maharshi Pandya will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as next-gen ADM solution providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measure actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

