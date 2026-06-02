Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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02.06.2026 16:12:17
iShares Clean Energy or Invesco Solar: Which Energy ETF Is a Better Bet?
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) provides diversified renewable energy exposure at a lower cost, while Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEMKT:TAN) offers concentrated, higher-volatility exposure to the solar subsector.Renewable energy investing often involves a choice between a narrow focus on a single technology or a broader look at the energy transition. Both the Invesco and iShares funds launched in 2008, yet they offer distinct pathways to capture green growth. As the global economy shifts toward sustainable power, these two exchange-traded funds offer different ways to play the trend, ranging from a niche bet on photovoltaics to a broader clean-power strategy.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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