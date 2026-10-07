iShares Consumer Staples ETF vs Invesco Equal Weight Fund: Which Is the Better Buy?

The iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:IYK) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPS) offer distinct exposures to defensive stocks, with the iShares fund emphasizing market-cap leaders while the Invesco fund equalizes its holdings.

Investors often look to the consumer staples sector for defensive positioning and reliable dividends during periods of economic uncertainty. Both the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF target this industry, but they employ very different indexing strategies. This comparison explores how their differing weighting methodologies impact concentration, yield, and historical performance.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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