Russell Aktie
WKN DE: 861252 / ISIN: US7823521080
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29.06.2026 17:44:32
iShares Fund Face-off: Is the Russell 2000 Growth ETF or Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF the Better Buy?
The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:IWO) offers massive scale and liquidity, while the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCG) provides a much cheaper fee structure for small-cap growth exposure.Small-cap growth stocks are often sought for their potential to outperform broader markets during economic expansions, though they typically carry higher volatility. Both iShares’ Russell 2000 Growth ETF and Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF provide exposure to this aggressive equity segment, yet they differ significantly in their fee structures, liquidity, and the specific indexes they use to identify growth characteristics.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield based on the June 26 closing price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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