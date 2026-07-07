Russell Aktie
WKN DE: 861252 / ISIN: US7823521080
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07.07.2026 13:40:01
iShares Russell 2000 Value vs. Morningstar Small Cap: Which ETF Suits Your Portfolio Best?
Investors choosing between iShares Morningstar Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCV) and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IWN) must weigh the former's significantly lower expense ratio against the latter's massive liquidity and higher recent total returns.Both ISCV and IWN serve as tools for investors seeking exposure to undervalued small-cap companies. While they share a similar mission, they use different indexing strategies and sampling techniques to capture the performance of the smaller-company value segment, resulting in distinct risk and reward profiles.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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