State Street Aktie

State Street ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031

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09.11.2026 11:30:02

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF vs. State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF: These Defense ETFs Have a Surprising Difference Investors Should Know for 2027

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEMKT:ITA) and State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEMKT:XAR) offer exposure to two important industries: military defense and commercial aviation. With defense spending facing political uncertainty and commercial aerospace benefiting from continued demand, the distinction between these funds is increasingly relevant.

While the iShares fund concentrates heavily on a few household names along with substantial commercial aviation businesses, the State Street fund spreads its investments more evenly across aerospace and defense companies. These different approaches create distinct risk profiles that could influence performance heading into 2027.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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