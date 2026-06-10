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WKN DE: A40THY / ISIN: JP3629270004
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10.06.2026 20:17:49
iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Tops Simplify Health Care ETF Returns
Plenty of funds provide exposure to the healthcare landscape, but often each one does so at via a very different path. The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:IHE) offers low-cost, targeted exposure to domestic drugmakers, while Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:PINK) provides an actively managed, pro-bono strategy with broader healthcare sub-sector reach.While the iShares fund relies on a passive index of established pharmaceutical giants, the Simplify fund utilizes an active manager to identify growth opportunities across the healthcare spectrum. This comparison explores how these differing methodologies impact cost, performance, and portfolio composition.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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