International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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17.06.2026 23:44:30
iShares' URTH or Schwab's SCHF: Which International ETF Is the Better Buy?
Choosing between iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEMKT:URTH) and Schwab International Equity ETF(NYSEMKT:SCHF) depends on whether an investor seeks broad global developed market exposure or specifically excludes United States stocks.Both funds target developed economies but differ significantly in geographic scope. URTH provides one-click access to the global developed world, including massive U.S. positions. In contrast, SCHF strictly avoids U.S. equities, making it a common tool for investors who already have domestic exposure elsewhere.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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