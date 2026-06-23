Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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23.06.2026 14:02:01
iShares vs. First Trust ETFs: Which Consumer Staples ETF Is the Better Buy and Hold?
Both iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:IYK) and First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) prioritize defensive stability with their consumer staples exposure, but their reach within the market differs significantly. While IYK serves as a broad proxy for the entire consumer staples sector, including household products and tobacco, FTXG specifically targets food and beverage manufacturers. This results in distinct risk-return profiles despite their shared focus on non-discretionary consumer goods.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.The iShares fund is the more affordable option with an expense ratio of 0.38%, which may appeal to cost-conscious investors compared to the 0.60% charged by the First Trust fund. While the First Trust fund currently provides a slightly higher payout with a dividend yield of 2.80%, investors may weigh this against its higher carry cost.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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