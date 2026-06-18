Invesco Aktie

Invesco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088

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18.06.2026 21:35:01

iShares vs. Invesco: Which ETF Wins This Consumer Staples Showdown?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPS) provides diversified exposure to defensive stocks, while iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:IYK) offers a more concentrated, market-cap-weighted portfolio with historically stronger total returns.Both funds focus on the consumer staples sector, which investors often seek out as a defensive harbor during market volatility. While RSPS treats every constituent equally to avoid overexposure to giant companies, IYK follows a traditional market-cap approach that leans heavily on industry leaders.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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