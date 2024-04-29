|
29.04.2024 20:25:36
IsoEnergy, Ya’thi Néné Lands to collaborate in Athabasca Basin
IsoEnergy (TSXV: ISO) and the Ya’thi Néné Lands and Resources Office (YNLR) are pleased to announce they have entered into a collaboration agreement covering work to be done by IsoEnergy in the Athabasca Basin. The company’s 100%-owned flagship project is the Larocque East uranium property in the eastern portion of the basin.The YNLR works on behalf of the Athabasca Denesuliné First Nations of Hatchet Lake First Nation, Black Lake First Nation and Fond du Lac First Nation and Athabasca municipalities of Stony Rapids, Wollaston Lake, Uranium City, and Camsell Portage. The YNLR was established in June 2016 with the mandate to promote and enhance the environmental, social, economic, and cultural well-being of current and future Athabasca residents.“I am proud to announce the signing of this agreement with IsoEnergy,” YNLR board chair Mary Denechezhe said. “This agreement marks an important milestone for our communities and future generations. Together, we are laying the groundwork for sustainable development in Nuhenéné, ensuring that our people are involved and empowered throughout the process.”IsoEnergy president Tim Gabruch added: “Since incorporation, IsoEnergy has developed a collaborative relationship with the communities in which we operate. This is reflected in the trust, confidence, respect, and beneficial outcomes that have been incorporated into all aspects of our exploration and resource development.”The Larocque East property hosts the Hurricane deposit with one of the world’s highest uranium grades. It contains an indicated resource of 63,800 tonnes grading 34.5% uranium oxide (U3O8) containing 48.6 million lb. of U3O8. Within the indicated resource is a high-grade portion grading 52.1% U3O8 containing 43.9 million lb. The inferred resource consists of medium- and low-grade material totalling 54,300 tonnes averaging 2.2% U3O8 containing 2.7 million lb. U3O8.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
