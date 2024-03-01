|
01.03.2024 18:44:32
IsoEnergy to reopen Tony M uranium mine in Utah
IsoEnergy (TSXV: ISO) will reopen its Tony M mine in Utah and aims to restart uranium mining production operations in 2025.The decision, IsoEnergy says, is underpinned by rising uranium prices and follows Energy Fuels’ recent announcement to restart its uranium circuit at the White Mesa mill.Tony M, along with our Daneros and Rim projects, is one of three past-producing, fully-permitted uranium mines in Utah owned by IsoEnergy. It is a large-scale, fully-developed, and permitted underground mine that previously produced nearly one million pounds of U3O8 during two different periods of operation, from 1979-1984 and from 2007-2008.“With the uranium spot price now trading around $100 per pound1, we are in the very fortunate position of owning multiple, past-producing, fully-permitted uranium mines in the US that we believe can be restarted quickly with relatively low capital costs,” said IsoEnergy CEO and Director Phil Williams.IsoEnergy has guaranteed access to the White Mesa Mill by way of a toll milling agreement with Energy Fuels. The mill is the only operational conventional uranium mill in the US with licensed capacity of over 8Mlbs of U3O8 per year.IsoEnergy’s portfolio also includes the Hurricane uranium deposit on its 100%-owned Larocque East property in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The deposit has an indicated resource of 63,800 tonnes grading 34.5% uranium oxide (U3O8), containing 48.5 million lb. U3O8. There is also an indicated resource of 54,300 tonnes at 2.2% U3O8, for 2.7 million lb. U3O8.IsoEnergy also owns three more uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
