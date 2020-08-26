IsoPlexis Announces "Single-Cell Proteomics Grant Challenge: COVID-19"

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell proteomics, today announced their Single-Cell Proteomics COVID-19 Grant Challenge, where researchers are invited to share next generation insights using single-cell functional proteomics for the opportunity to win 12 IsoCode or CodePlex chips for a project run on the IsoLight system. Through this grant challenge, researchers can utilize IsoPlexis' unique single-cell proteomics to help resolve the underlying functional mechanisms of COVID-19 to help accelerate the development of novel therapies and vaccines.

Applicants should submit an abstract up to 500 words, between August 25, 2020 and September 30, 2020, proposing a project using the IsoLight platform and the Single-Cell Secretome or CodePlex Secretome solutions. A challenge committee will review the proposals and select winners based on research novelty and innovation. Experiments must be completed by November 30, 2020.

IsoPlexis' system has become the new standard for functional cytokine immune profiling at the single-cell level and has provided researchers with:

Direct function from individual cells to demonstrate what is driving a cell to cause inflammation or promote durable and protective immunity

Functional Proteomics that can be applied to solving critical challenges in various research areas, including infectious diseases and COVID-19

The ability to speed the development of vaccine and antiviral therapies for infectious diseases, such as COVID-19

Two winners will be selected and awarded 12 chips each, along with advanced analysis support and experimental design consultation from IsoPlexis.

Visit https://isoplexis.com/single-cell-proteomic-grant-challenge/ or contact challenge@isoplexis.com to learn more and to submit an abstract.

