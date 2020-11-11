IsoPlexis Launches Personalized Lab System, the IsoSpark, to Continue Scaling to Many Labs Worldwide

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis today announced the launch of their groundbreaking new systems for functional proteomics. With this launch, IsoPlexis adds the IsoSpark and IsoSpark Duo to their product suite. These technologies provide the same end-to-end automation and highly multiplexed proteomics capabilities as the IsoLight system with increased scalability, providing a system for every lab's needs.

The IsoSpark has a reduced 18-inch footprint and a 4-chip capacity, while the IsoSpark Duo has a flexible 8-chip capacity allowing two chip families to be run simultaneously. Both systems are fully compatible with the entire suite of IsoPlexis applications, offering the same fully automated advanced fluidics and precision imaging provided by the high-throughput IsoLight.

As the IsoLight nears 100 systems in the field in the last two years, IsoPlexis' functional proteomics has become a critical tool for researching the world's most complex diseases, with applications in cancer immunology, infectious disease, cell therapy, targeted therapies, inflammation, and more. IsoPlexis' platforms have been widely used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as cancer centers and leading academic research institutions, including Lonza, Kite Pharma, Nektar Therapeutics, and MD Anderson. IsoPlexis has accelerated the development of treatments for various diseases and advancements such as the first two approved CAR-T therapies.

The addition of the IsoSpark, will help companies and institutions of all sizes meet diverse research needs to accelerate critical research insights. This system will help IsoPlexis reach thousands of labs that have a high need for access to the hyper-powered applications available on the IsoSpark.

"We are thrilled to be able to expand our functional proteomics platform, via our new IsoSpark system, to virtually every lab worldwide," said IsoPlexis Chief Executive Officer, Sean Mackay. "Accessing IsoPlexis' applications allows researchers to harness the most powerful cells crucial to accelerating the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics."

As the gold standard for single cell functional proteomics, IsoPlexis offers:

A system for every lab : With the IsoLight, IsoSpark, and IsoSpark Duo, scientists can choose the instrument that suits their lab's research needs. The IsoSpark's smaller footprint and lower throughput make it accessible to every lab worldwide, while the higher throughput IsoLight suits core labs running numerous samples. The IsoSpark Duo's ability to run two chip families simultaneously makes it perfect for labs conducting functional immune landscaping.

: With the IsoLight, IsoSpark, and IsoSpark Duo, scientists can choose the instrument that suits their lab's research needs. The IsoSpark's smaller footprint and lower throughput make it accessible to every lab worldwide, while the higher throughput IsoLight suits core labs running numerous samples. The IsoSpark Duo's ability to run two chip families simultaneously makes it perfect for labs conducting functional immune landscaping. End-to-end walk-away workflow : IsoPlexis' systems automate the multiple instruments and manual steps required with traditional technologies into one benchtop instrument. Everything from incubation, antibody binding, and wash cycles are fully automated within the IsoLight, IsoSpark, and IsoSpark Duo.

: IsoPlexis' systems automate the multiple instruments and manual steps required with traditional technologies into one benchtop instrument. Everything from incubation, antibody binding, and wash cycles are fully automated within the IsoLight, IsoSpark, and IsoSpark Duo. Push-button data analysis: While experiments are running, data is sent to the IsoSpeak software in real time, allowing researchers to have instantly analyzed data at the push of a button without the need for extensive training or specialized personnel. IsoSpeak offers many customizable and publication-ready data visualizations.

The IsoSpark and IsoSpark Duo are now available for pre-order, with shipping planned for January 2021. The instruments are available for purchase anywhere the IsoLight is sold.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, single-cell proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our award winning integrated systems are used globally to advance the field of immune biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jon Chen

VP of Marketing

info@isoplexis.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isoplexis-launches-personalized-lab-system-the-isospark-to-continue-scaling-to-many-labs-worldwide-301171198.html

SOURCE IsoPlexis