ISPD reports strong FY2021 results with €121 million in revenue

MADRID, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISPD (the "Group") (EPA: ALISP), the cognitive marketing group, announced it had closed 2021 with pro-forma earnings totaling 121.7 million euros - a 36% increase over the previous year.

"These results validate our ability to foresee our clients' needs in today's challenging environment," said Andrea Monge, CEO, ISPD. "Our financial strength and the diversity of our products as well as the investments and integration processes we've undertaken will allow us to continue strengthening our leadership, helping brands through our technology to better understand what motivates consumer decisions."

2021 results



Consolidated Pro-forma (1)

2021 2020 2021 2020 Total sales 106.2 54.9 122.2 89.9 Net sales (2) 105.7 54.4 121.7 89.5 Gross profit 46.3 25.2 46.3 42.6 % Gross profit / Net sales 44% 46% 38% 47.4% Personnel expenses (28) (18.2) (28)

Other operating expenses (12) (6.9) (12)

EBITDA 6.3 0.2 6.3 4.2 Amortization / Depreciation (1.2) (0.8) (1.2)

EBIT 5.1 (0.43) 5.1 2 Profit or loss 0.6 (3.25) 0.6

Consolidated profit or loss before taxes 5.7 (3.7) 5.7

Taxes (0.3) (0.4) (0.3)

Consolidated net profit or loss 5.4 (4.1) 5.4 (1.7) (1) Calculated after the merger between Antevenio/Rebold on Jan. 1st, 2020

(2) Total income minus advertising discounts



Milestones

The Group's consolidated revenue for all of 2021 totaled 105.7 million euros . After the successful merger between Rebold and Antevenio in September 2020 , pro-forma earnings improved by 36%, totaling 121.7 million euros thanks to the ad market's recovery, especially during the second half of the year

. After the successful merger between Rebold and Antevenio in , pro-forma earnings improved by 36%, totaling thanks to the ad market's recovery, especially during the second half of the year The earnings before Interest Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) totaled 6.3 million euros , while net profit reached 5.4 million euros .

, while net profit reached . By business area, digital media services grew more than 80% in response to the market's new needs in today's digital environment. Affiliate marketing, which includes ISPD's four key verticals (travel, fashion, education, and lifestyle), improved by 20%. Technology and associated services, whose activity focuses on southern Europe , was affected by the region's slower rate of recovery.

, was affected by the region's slower rate of recovery. The United States became ISPD's leading market, with the country's share of sales now accounting for 46% of the group's total. Latin America currently represents 34% of the Group's business, growing 4 percentage points this last year. The higher volume of activity in the Americas is due to the region's speedier recovery. By contrast, Europe's relative weight (including Spain ) now represents 20% of sales.

became ISPD's leading market, with the country's share of sales now accounting for 46% of the group's total. currently represents 34% of the Group's business, growing 4 percentage points this last year. The higher volume of activity in the Americas is due to the region's speedier recovery. By contrast, relative weight (including ) now represents 20% of sales. ISPD maintains a solid financial position, with 20.1 million euros in liquidity compared to 9.1 million at the end of 2020 and a net financial debt of -9.6 million euros .

Organized to scale

After the merger between Antevenio and Rebold, ISPD is preparing for a new period of growth based on its mission: connecting people and brands. To achieve this, the Group is introducing a new brand identity which incorporates its forward-looking view of the market, clients, and consumers.

ISPD's new strategic focus centers on bringing greater insights to brands about consumers' needs and wants. The Group acquired Happyfication, the US data intelligence and cognitive marketing company, in September 2021 to fulfill this vision. Happyfication is a key tool to being able to quickly define strategic plans for brands while bearing in mind the context, needs, and desires of buyers in their respective categories. The Group thus aims to present proposals to brands based on the combination of ISPD's methodology, technology, and multidisciplinary team.

In addition to incorporating Happyfication, ISPD continues to search for new growth opportunities through joint ventures and investments in projects that will enable the Group to quickly create value and holistically develop operating solutions for its clients.

Fernando Rodés, ISPD Executive Chairman, shared that "We're seeing the corporate world's ever-faster digital transformation globally and we've demonstrated that we're at the forefront of this process. Business opportunities have emerged that didn't exist before, and our renewed corporate focus helps strengthen our relationships with our clients and guide them in this new age."

To help it achieve its growth objectives, ISPD has announced the appointment of María Pousá as Chief Growth Officer and Antón Astray as Country Manager for Spain. In addition, Charlotte Bouchet's responsibilities as Chief People and Transformation Officer have been expanded to encompass collaborative initiatives between Group companies at the global level. In addition, Andrés Joannon has been named VP for Latin America while continuing to serve as Country Manager for Chile.

About ISPD

ISPD is a cognitive marketing group redefining how people and brands relate. We blend cognitive science and creativity to provide our customers with end-to-end capabilities across our network of agencies. Our 500+ multidisciplinary experts from research, data science, strategic planning, creative storytelling, shopper marketing, gaming, media, technology solutions, and consulting deliver breakthrough results for our clients. Visit us at ispd.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ispd-reports-strong-fy2021-results-with-121-million-in-revenue-301535153.html

SOURCE ISPD