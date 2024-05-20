|
20.05.2024 14:35:11
Ispire Technology Names Jim McCormick CFO; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR), a maker of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products, announced Monday that Jim McCormick has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Ispire Technology shares were gaining around 5.2 percent to trade at $7.56.
The company also announced the appointments of John Patterson as Senior Vice President of International Nicotine, as well as Dennis Lider as Senior Vice President of Cannabis Product Sales, and David Hessler as Senior Vice President of Operations.
McCormick holds more than three decades of diverse leadership experience. Most recently, he has provided consultancy services to several companies, focusing on the heated tobacco sector. He started with KPMG Peat Marwick in 1989, and later worked with Mid-America Pepsi-Cola and British American Tobacco. In 2009, he returned to the US, holding CFO roles in Federal Flange Inc. and Sodexo's Corporate Service division.
He later joined ECIG, before serving as COO and CFO of KushCo Holdings Inc. from August 2017 to January 2019, and as president of Ignite International Inc. until December 2019.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ispire Technology Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.05.24
|Ausblick: Ispire Technology präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ispire Technology Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ispire Technology Inc Registered Shs
|7,07
|-1,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt freundlichen Wochenauftakt hin -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Montagshandel in der Gewinnzone
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Montag kaum vom Fleck. In Frankfurt waren beim DAX positive Tendenzen zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert uneins. An Asiens Aktienmärkten waren am Montag Pluszeichen auszumachen.