Ispire Technology Names Jim McCormick CFO; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR), a maker of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products, announced Monday that Jim McCormick has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Ispire Technology shares were gaining around 5.2 percent to trade at $7.56.

The company also announced the appointments of John Patterson as Senior Vice President of International Nicotine, as well as Dennis Lider as Senior Vice President of Cannabis Product Sales, and David Hessler as Senior Vice President of Operations.

McCormick holds more than three decades of diverse leadership experience. Most recently, he has provided consultancy services to several companies, focusing on the heated tobacco sector. He started with KPMG Peat Marwick in 1989, and later worked with Mid-America Pepsi-Cola and British American Tobacco. In 2009, he returned to the US, holding CFO roles in Federal Flange Inc. and Sodexo's Corporate Service division.

He later joined ECIG, before serving as COO and CFO of KushCo Holdings Inc. from August 2017 to January 2019, and as president of Ignite International Inc. until December 2019.