International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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30.04.2026 10:27:20
Israel stops Gaza-bound aid flotilla in international waters
More than 20 ships were intercepted in a mission aimed at challenging the blockade of the Gaza Strip. Israel dismissed those on board as "attention-seeking agitators."Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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