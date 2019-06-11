Israeli Oncology Doctor from Sheba Medical Center Visits South Florida to Share High Tech Advances

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prof. Zvi Symon, Director of the Radiation Oncology Department at Israel'sSheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer is visiting South Florida this week to share his expertise and announce his latest medical technology advances in cancer radiotherapy that will improve the treatment of prostate, colon and pancreatic cancers.

Prof. Symon's trip will kick off on June 13 with a community-wide event at the Williams Island Spa & Fitness Center in Aventura, Florida, where he will provide new insights into medical innovations that are being developed at Sheba Medical Center and their global impact.

On the morning of June 14, Prof. Symon will visit Broward Health North Medical Center, where he will debrief the radiation team of 21st Century Oncology who staff the center.

The following day, Prof. Symon will present a paper to the American Brachytherapy Society's annual meeting in Miami.

While in South Florida, Prof. Symon is available for interviews and can speak about:



The use of PSMA PET imaging, which includes the unmasking of tiny cancer deposits, to improve the treatment of prostate cancer.

Treating prostate cancer using focal therapy, which treats only the tumor to preserve sexual function.

How to use radiation to make colon cancer respond to immunotherapy.

A new unique approach to pancreatic cancer pain called celiac axis radiosurgery, which is currently mid-trial at Sheba.

Prof. Symon's perspective and unique knowledge on these revolutionary advances will provide a greater understanding of what is being done to combat and eradicate cancer in our lifetimes.

About Sheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer

Born together with Israel in 1948, Sheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer is the largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East. Sheba is the only medical center in Israel that combines an acute care hospital and a rehabilitation hospital on one campus, and it is at the forefront of medical treatments, patient care, research and education. As a university teaching hospital affiliated with the Tel Aviv University Medical School, it welcomes people from all over the world indiscriminately. In 2019, Newsweek magazine named Sheba one of the top ten hospitals in the world. To learn more, visit: eng.sheba.co.il.

