Israel Discount Bank Q3 Net Interest Income Improves

(RTTNews) - Israel Discount Bank Limited (ISDAF.PK), an Israeli banking and other financial services provider, on Monday reported a rise in net interest income for the third quarter.

For the three-month period to September 30, the lender reported a net income of NIS 1.133 billion, compared with NIS 1.137 billion in the same period last year. Net income per share stood at NIS 0.92, unchanged from the prior year's NIS 0.92 per share.

Excluding items, the company recorded earnings of NIS 1.248 billion, higher than NIS 1.198 billion in the same period last year.

The lender posted a net interest income of NIS 2.653 billion, compared with NIS 2.631 billion in the same period last year. Total non-interest income was NIS 867 million, higher than the prior year's NIS 854 million.