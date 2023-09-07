Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 7 September 2023

No. 25/2023

ISS announces new Executive Group Management team





ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces changes to the Executive Group Management (EGM) team.

The strategic direction is unchanged, with the ambition to establish ISS as the global leader in Integrated Facility Services. ISS has made good progress and delivered positive results, and to remain focused on the strategic execution, adjustments will be made to streamline the EGM. In the coming months, the new EGM will review opportunities for further improvements and acceleration of the strategic direction.

The new EGM will be reduced from 13 to 9 members and cover four regions, Northern Europe led by Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Central & Southern Europe led by Celia Liu, Rest of World led by Troels Bjerg. The interim CEO of North America will report directly to the Group CEO but will not be part of the EGM.

In addition, the new EGM will consist of Kasper Fangel as Group Chief Executive Officer, Liz Benison as Group Chief People & Transformation Officer, Sam Hockman as Group Chief Operating Officer, Carsten Højlund (currently Head of Group Finance) as interim Group Chief Financial Officer, Agostino Renna as Group Chief Commercial Officer, and Markus Sontheimer as Group Chief Information & Digital Officer.

The external regional reporting structures are unaffected by these changes and the outlook for 2023 is unchanged.

Kasper Fangel, Group CEO, ISS A/S says:

"Almost three years ago, we launched the OneISS strategy. The successful implementation and execution of the strategy have strengthened the Group significantly and the expected financial improvements will be delivered. It is now a natural time to recalibrate the team and with the changes to the Executive Group Management team, I am confident that we will enhance the execution power and continue to build a stronger, simpler, closer ISS. And at the same time, with our more than 350,000 dedicated placemakers, continue to deliver the best possible integrated facility service solutions for our customers”.

Members of the ISS A/S Executive Group Management team:





Kasper Fangel

Group Chief Executive Officer



Liz Benison

Group Chief People & Transformation Officer



Troels Bjerg

CEO Rest of World



Sam Hockman

Group Chief Operating Officer



Carl-Fredrik Bjor

CEO Northern Europe



Carsten Højlund

Interim Group Chief Financial Officer



Celia Liu

CEO Central & Southern Europe

Agostino Renna

Group Chief Commercial Officer









Markus Sontheimer

Group Chief Information & Digital Officer







For investor enquiries



Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Director of External Communications, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2022, Group revenue was DKK 76.5 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

