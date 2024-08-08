Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 8 August 2024

No. 35/2024

ISS awarded 7-year contract with the UK Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) with expected annual value of DKK 1.2bn

ISS announced today that ISS Mediclean Limited (a subsidiary of ISS UK Ltd) has been awarded a 7-year contract (with extensions up to further 3 years) to provide integrated facility management services across 800+ sites occupied by DWP. The award is subject to final contract, with anticipated signature by the end of August 2024.

The contract has an anticipated value for core services of around DKK 1.2 billion (GBP 135m) per year. Mobilisation is expected to begin in October 2024 with an anticipated go-live date in October 2025.

