ISSIP Announces the 2020 Excellence in Service Innovation Award Winners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals(ISSIP), the leading association for agile digital transformation service professionals and students, today announced winners of the 2020 Excellence in Service Innovation Awards and the 2020 Distinguished Recognition Awards.

The Excellence in Service Innovation is awarded yearly to companies or organizations that have designed, developed, or deployed novel solutions that, in the judgment of the ISSIP Award Committee, are the most innovative in their category. The winners of the 2020 ISSIP Excellence in Service Innovation Awards are:



IBM, "AI Operations: Operationalize AI for Companies around the World" for Excellence in Service Innovation with Impact to Business;

Cisco Systems, "The Sustainable Impact program and Open Conservation" for Excellence in Service Innovation with Impact to Society; and

Mozilla, "Mozilla Common Voice, Allowing Innovation Through Open Voice Data" for Excellence in Service Innovation with impact to Open Innovation.

The ISSIP Distinguished Recognitions are given to submissions that represent innovative and impactful service designs and implementations from which service innovators around the world can derive inspiration. The winners of the Distinguished Recognition Awards are:

Cisco Systems, "Shaving Data Center Power Demand Peaks Through Energy Storage and Workload Shifting Control", and "The Power of Context: Prioritizing and Driving Action with Benchmarking;"

Braven, for its innovative education model that helps underrepresented students find a meaningful career; and

SYBARIP, for its innovative approach to help companies create value from their Intellectual Property.

Dr. Gerhard Gudergan, ISSIP president, said, "ISSIP is proud to recognize the winning teams' contributions to advancing service innovation in business and society. As with previous years, we received many great submissions, making the selection process difficult. The winning teams demonstrated a commitment to the multiple dimensions of innovation spanning value co-creation, technology, people, and process."

"The winning submission from the IBM team is a great example of an innovative service that helps organizations put AI into operation," said Yassi Moghaddam, ISSIP executive director. "The winning submission from Cisco is a clear demonstration of how a service that is good for the planet and its inhabitants, can also be good for business. 'Mozilla Common Voice' is a great case of how Open Innovation is making voice technologies better, more inclusive and accessible to everyone."

Organizations applying for the ISSIP Excellence in Service Innovation Award undergo a rigorous evaluation process. The winners are selected by ISSIP's Awards Committee, which is comprised of experts from industry and academia that are not affiliated with the winning companies.

For more information about the award, visit http://www.issip.org/recognitions/issip-excellence-in-service-innovation-award/.

To learn more about the award recipients, visit http://www.issip.org/issp-excellence-in-service-innovation-award-recipients/.

About ISSIP

International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, ISSIP, is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit professional association, where experts from leading companies, universities, and foundations dedicated to people-centered, results-focused, technology innovation work together to help institutions and individuals grow and be successful in our global digital economy through service innovation.

