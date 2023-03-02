|
02.03.2023 12:00:15
Issue of Equity
Molten Ventures VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
2 March 2023
Issue of Equity
The Board of Molten Ventures VCT plc (the "Company”) announces an allotment on 2 March 2023 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each ("Shares”), pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that launched on 27 October 2022 (the "Offer”) as follows:
18,808,001 Shares at an average price of 53.64p per Share.
This represents all the applications received under the Offer for the 2022/23 tax year entitled to the "early bird” discount.
Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 10 March 2023.
Included in the above were the following allotments to Directors/PDMRs:
Director / PDMR
|Shares
allotted
|Issue
price
|David Brock
|Director
|195,312
|51.2p
|Martin Davis
|PDMR
|351,562
|51.2p
Following this allotment, the Company has 206,931,912 Shares in issue, which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elderstreet VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Elderstreet VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Elderstreet VCT PLC
|0,51
|14,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsen bleiben im Fokus: Dow fester -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Zum Wochenausklang entwickeln sich die US-Börsen freundlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche gut gelaunt.