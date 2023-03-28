FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that 3,632,401 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("the Shares”) were allotted on 28 March 2023 pursuant to the offer for subscription ("the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 14 October 2022. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 63.70 pence per share ranging from 63.70 pence to 68.69 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 29 March 2023.

In total the Company has allotted 22,108,357 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 224,511,121 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181