03.04.2023 16:59:37
Issue of Equity
Molten Ventures VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
3 April 2023
Issue of Equity
The Board of Molten Ventures VCT plc (the "Company”) announces an allotment on 3 April 2023 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each ("Shares”), pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that launched on 27 October 2022 (the "Offer”) as follows:
36,440,147 Shares at an average price of 52.97p per Share.
Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 April 2023.
Included in the above were the following allotments to Directors/PDMRs:
Director / PDMR
|Shares
allotted
|Issue
price
|Hugh Aldous
|Director
|29,880
|50.2p
|Richard Marsh
|Director
|398,406
|50.2p
Following this allotment, the Company has 243,372,059 Shares in issue, which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
