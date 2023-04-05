Foresight VCT PLC

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board of Foresight Vct plc ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that 10,988,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("the Shares”) were allotted on 5 April 2023 pursuant to the offer for subscription ("the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 20 January 2023. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 88.50 pence per share ranging from 88.50 pence to 95.16 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 6 April 2023.

In total the Company has allotted 24,743,874 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 243,895,818 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

In light of the amount already raised under the Offer, the Board has decided to bring forward the closing date for applications under the Offer to 11 April 2023 (12 noon). A final allotment will be made shortly thereafter (expected to be on 13 April 2023) and the Offer then closed.

