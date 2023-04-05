Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 19:29:34

Issue of Equity

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
5 April 2023
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announce an allotment on 5 April 2022 of ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 31 October 2022 ("Offer”) as follows:

2,391,207 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 54.54p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 April 2023.

Included in the above were the following allotments to Directors/PDMRs:



Director / PDMR		 Shares
allotted		Issue
price
Atul DevaniDirector27,62454.3p

Following this allotment, the Company has 179,832,982 Shares in issue, which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.


