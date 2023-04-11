Molten Ventures VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

11 April 2023

Issue of Equity

The Board of Molten Ventures VCT plc (the "Company”) announces an allotment on 11 April 2023 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each ("Shares”), pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that launched on 27 October 2022 (the "Offer”) as follows:

406,517 Shares at an average price of 52.27p per Share.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 19 April 2023.

Following this allotment, the Company has 243,370,775 Shares in issue, which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.