Issue of Equity
FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
Foresight Williams Technology Shares
The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (the "Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 10 January 2023 (the "Offer”), 143,376 Foresight Williams Technology Shares ("FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 27 April 2023 at offer prices ranging from 103.7p to 106.4p based on an unaudited net asset value of 103.7p per share.
Application has been made for the admission of the 143,376 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 28 April 2023.
Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 3,329,243 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 23,966,541 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
