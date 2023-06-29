Issue of Equity

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Foresight Williams Technology Shares

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (the "Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 10 January 2023 (the "Offer”), 639,901 Foresight Williams Technology Shares ("FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 29 June 2023 at offer prices ranging from 102.8p to 108.2p based on an unaudited net asset value of 102.8p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 639,901 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 30 June 2023.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 3,969,144 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 24,606,442 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181