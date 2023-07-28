Issue of Equity

28 July 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the "Company”)

Allotment of Shares under DRIS

The Company has today allotted 591,318 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its dividend re-investment scheme ("DRIS”) to Shareholders of the Company who elected to receive Ordinary Shares instead of the interim dividend of 1.00 pence per Ordinary Share payable on 28 July 2023.

The price at which the 591,318 Ordinary Shares were allotted was 49.29 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIS, on the basis of the last reported net asset value per Ordinary Share in the Company as at 7 July 2023, which was announced on 11 July 2023.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 4 August 2023.

As Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility, the following directors of the Company were allotted shares at a price of 49.29 pence:

No. of Shares allotted Holding following Allotment % of Issued Share Capital Held Justin Ward (PDMR) and Mrs E Ward (PCA) 1,251 62,899 0.019% Angela Henderson 163 8,223 0.002%

Further information regarding the DRIS can be found in the DRIS terms and conditions and DRIS mandate form available on the Company's website at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/.

As a result of the issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 329,702,945 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 329,702,945. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31