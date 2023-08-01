|
Issue of Equity
Thames Ventures VCT 1
plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
1 August 2023
The Directors of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announce an allotment on 1 August 2023 of ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 31 October 2022 ("Offer”) as follows:
461,291 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 52.03p per share.
Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 8 August 2023.
The Offer is now closed.
Following this allotment, the Company has 180,370,698 Shares in issue, which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
