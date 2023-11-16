|
16.11.2023 16:53:03
Issue of Equity
FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares
16 November 2023
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that 7,064,737 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("the Shares”) were allotted on 16 November 2023 pursuant to the offer for subscription ("the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 13 October 2023. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 64.70 pence per share ranging from 64.70 pence to 69.60 pence.
Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 20 November 2023.
In total the Company has allotted 7,064,737 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 236,860,456 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
