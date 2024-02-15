|
15.02.2024 17:38:38
Issue of Equity
FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares
15 February 2024
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that 2,025,586 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("the Shares”) were allotted on 15 February 2024 pursuant to the offer for subscription ("the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 13 October 2023. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 60.60 pence per share ranging from 60.60 pence to 64.81 pence.
Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 16 February 2024.
In total the Company has allotted 44,284,442 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 273,582,794 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Foresight 4 VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Foresight 4 VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Foresight 4 VCT PLC
|0,57
|1,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.