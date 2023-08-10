|
10.08.2023 17:40:00
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 1,260,682 Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 68.8p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 2.5p for the year ended 28 February 2023, payable on 10 August 2023.
Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 24 August 2023.
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 179,283,629 Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
